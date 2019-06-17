West Virginia Woman Mauled by Bear Speaks Out

Nearly 2 weeks ago, while letting her dog use the restroom, Opal and her dog both were attacked by a bear.

This was not the first bear sighting in Opal’s backyard, but she never thought one would attack.

Prior to the incident, Opal had contacted the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to warn about the bear spottings.

Following the attack, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources placed a bear trap outside of Opal’s home that contains donuts and bacon to try to lure the bear in.

Although there’s a bear trap outside to try and help prevent future incidents, Opal can no longer go outside of her home without the company of her husband, Steve Gillespie.

Opal hopes her attack will make others aware of the harm the bears can cause.