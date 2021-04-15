1/4 pound of heroin seized, two women arrested

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Over a 1/4 pound of suspected heroin and 1/4 pound of meth were seized, along with $22,000 in cash and three firearms following a search in Huntington.

According to police, two women, Pamela McCoy, of 3rd Street West in Huntington and Alissa Perkins, 32, of Washington Avenue in Huntington were arrested.

Three searches were conducted Thursday on the west side of Huntington, which yielded the seizure and arrests.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Bureau and ATF agents, along with HPD’s SWAT team executed the search warrants.

More arrests are pending.