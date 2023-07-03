CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With gas prices across the U.S. reaching an average of $3.53, according to AAA, convenience store Sheetz will be offering gas for $1.776 for the Fourth of July in a couple of states.

According to a Sheetz representative, locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia will see discounted rates to celebrate the Fourth of July and the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.

Sheetz says this will apply to all grades of gas besides diesel fuel.

You can find your local Sheetz store and what types of gas they offer through their mobile app and their website.