SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after falling out of a tree stand in Sissonville, Metro 911 officials say.

Dispatchers say this happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Broad Tree Run Road.

They say there were people in the tree stand, but there is no information on the condition of the other person.

This a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.