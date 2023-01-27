FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Four people have died in three separate house fires this week in West Virginia, according to the State Fire Marshal.

The deaths come from three separate fires. One in Fayette County on Wednesday; one in Harrison County on Thursday; and one in Berkeley County on Monday.

The Fire Marshal’s office says a 46-year-old woman died during a Fayette County fire that happened on Victory Street in Oak Hill. The cause of the fire is undetermined. They say there were no working smoke alarms in the house.

On Thursday, a 74-year-old woman died in a fire on 3rd Street in Shinnston. The cause of the fire is unknown, but the State Fire Marshal says it is possibly accidental. There is no word on if there were any working smoke alarms in the house.

On Monday, a woman and a juvenile died in a Martinsburg fire, according to the State Fire Marshal.