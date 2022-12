MILTON, WV (WOWK)—One person is dead after a shooting in Milton.

Cabell County dispatchers say that the shooting was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the 200 block of Woodmire Dr. in the Woodline subdivision.

One person is in custody.

Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons says no further details are being released at this time.

Milton PD is handling the investigation.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.