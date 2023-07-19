UPDATE: (7:01 P.M. Wednesday, July 19, 2023) – Kanawha County dispatchers say all lanes have reopened after a two-vehicle crash on I-77 South that sent one person to the hospital.

UPDATE: (5:44 P.M. Wednesday, July 19, 2023) – Kanawha County dispatchers say one lane of I-77 South has reopened after a two-vehicle crash. The other lane remains shut down at this time.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A portion of the southbound lanes of I-77 South are shut down due to a crash that sent one person to the hospital.

Kanawha County dispatchers say the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:58 p.m. near the Eden’s Fork Road exit, or the 106-mile marker, of I-77S. Due to the crash, the southbound lanes have been shut down starting at the 107-mile marker. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

Dispatchers say a motorcycle and a passenger car were involved in the crash, and one person has been taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries or what caused the crash.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Ambulance, West Virginia State Police and Sissonville Fire Department are responding.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.