1 new COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Monday the death of an 85-year-old male, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 98.

There are 3209 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 22 from Sunday. Of those, 3,172 are confirmed cases and 37 are probable cases. Active cases are at 997, down one from Sunday. Recovered cases are at 2114, up 22 from Sunday.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.