1 Person Dead in West Virginia Home Fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) - One person has died in a residential fire in West Virginia.

News outlets report the blaze occurred Sunday afternoon at a home in Mercer County. Green Valley Fire Chief David Thompson and state police confirmed that there was one fatality in the blaze. They did not release the person's identity.

Neighbor John Lowe says he heard an explosion and saw smoke when he went to investigate. He said neighbors attempted to enter the residence, but couldn't due to the heavy smoke.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.