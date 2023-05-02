GHENT, WV (WVNS) — When some think of West Virginia, they may not think of the Mountain State musicians the state has produced throughout history.

While countless Mountaineers have made their mark on the music industry, this list will include only ten famous musicians from the beautiful Mountain State.

Billy Cox

This musician has a very interesting background. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, according to onlyinyourstate.com he is the only surviving member of Jimi Hendrix’s main three bands and to have actually played with Jimi Hendrix. He has also collaborated with other artists as well such as Sam Cooke, Charlie Daniels, Lou Rawls, Etta James, Jackie Wilson and Little Richard.

Brad Paisley

Hailing from Glen Dale, West Virginia, this country musical artist started his career with his 1999 debut album, Who Needs Pictures. From there, according to ranker.com, he came out with eleven studio albums and a Christmas compilation, all of which are certified Gold or higher by the RIAA.19 of his singles have reached number 1.

Bill Withers

This musician from Slab Fork, West Virginia is near and dear to our hearts. He performed from 1970 until 1985 with several iconic hits such as “Lean on Me”, “Ain’t No Sunshine”, “Use Me”, “Just the Two of Us”, “Lovely Day”, and “Grandma’s Hands.” He has won three Grammy awards in his lifetime.

Hawkshaw Hawkins

This West Virginia musician from Huntington was a popular American Country singer in the 1950s. According to ranker.com, He is most remembered for his wonderfully soulful vocals and music inspired from blues, boogie and honky tonk. He was very tall too, standing at 6 feet and 5 inches! Tragically, Hawkins died in the same plane crash that killed other country music stars Patsy Cline and Cowboy Copas.

Charlie McCoy

This musician is from Oak Hill, West Virginia. According to his website, charliemccoy.com, Charlie has played on dozens of hit records. He has worked with big, well-known artists such as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Simon and Garfunkel, George Jones, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and many others.

Charlie Cline

Born in Baisden, West Virginia, ranker.com says he was an American bluegrass fiddler and multi-instrumentalist. Cline was well-known and started out as a sideman for several legendary bluegrass groups from the 1950s to the 1980s. He officially learned to play the fiddle from Fiddlin’ Arthur Smith in the 1940s.

Stoney Cooper

This famous fiddler and master of the guitar was born in Harman, West Virginia. He is an American country star and member of the Grand Ole Opry, according to ranker.com.

Rachel Proctor

Rachel Proctor is from Charleston, West Virginia and is an American Country Music Artist. Before even signing on to any label, she co-wrote the 2002 single from Martina McBride, “Where Would You Be”. In the same year, she signed on to a label and came out with her hit single, “Days Like This.”

Ada “Bricktop” Smith

This musician from West Virginia is very iconic. Ada Beatrice Queen Victoria Louise Virginia Smith is her real official name but she formally went by Bricktop. She was was an American dancer, jazz singer, vaudevillian, and self-described saloon-keeper who had her own nightclub in Paris as well as nightclubs in Rome and Mexico City, says ranker.com.

Missy Raines

This bassist, singer, teacher, and songwriter is from Short Gap, West Virginia. She has accomplished a lot in the music world by winning seven International Bluegrass Music Awards for Bass Player of the Year, says ranker.com.