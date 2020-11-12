10 new COVID-19 cases in Cabell County school system

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Cabell County schools.

The ten new cases come from the following schools:

Huntington High School: 3

Cabell Midland High School: 2

Cabell County Career Technology Center: 1

Davis Creek Elementary: 1

Explorer Academy: 1

Highlawn Elementary: 1

Cabell County Schools Central Office: 1

In all cases, contract tracing has been conducted.