10 new COVID-19 cases in Cabell County school system

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Cabell County schools.
The ten new cases come from the following schools:
- Huntington High School: 3
- Cabell Midland High School: 2
- Cabell County Career Technology Center: 1
- Davis Creek Elementary: 1
- Explorer Academy: 1
- Highlawn Elementary: 1
- Cabell County Schools Central Office: 1
In all cases, contract tracing has been conducted.
