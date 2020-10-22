1,000 pounds of trout stocked in Kanawha County

One thousand pounds of rainbow trout were stocked in the Blue Creek and Elk River today by the Kanawha County Commission. Oct. 22, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Commission)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One thousand pounds of rainbow trout were stocked in the Blue Creek and Elk River today by the Kanawha County Commission. With help from the Indian Lake fish hatchery, the County Commission was able to do the first stock since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Kanawha County Commission began 2020 by making sure that there would be plenty of fishing in the Elk River. Then COVID-19 hit our country, and a nation stayed indoors. We are thrilled to again be able to provide outdoor, family recreation that can be safe fun for all!” said Commission President Kent Carper.

Today was the fourth stocking to the Elk River by the Kanawha County Commission.

“We received wonderful feedback from our previous stockings, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to contribute to the outdoor recreation industry in the beautiful Elk River area,” said Commissioner Ben Salango.

Commissioners hope this stocking brings residents and visitors to the Elk River Area.

