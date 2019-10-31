$100,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Powerball ticket for Wednesday’s drawing, worth $100,000, was sold at a Sheetz in Morgantown, according to West Virginia Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz #575 on University Avenue in downtown Morgantown.

The ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball number and had the Power Play option, officials said. The winning numbers were 19 – 22 – 52 – 56 – 67 and the Powerball number was 21. The ticket purchaser paid an additional $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize from $50,000 to $100,000.

No tickets matched all six numbers on Wednesday night, causing Saturday’s jackpot to grow to an estimated $150 million.

This is the fourth Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia this month that matched four numbers plus the Powerball number, lottery officials said. The first was sold in Martinsburg for the October 9th drawing, the second was sold in Harpers Ferry for the October 12th drawing and the third was sold in Morgantown for the October 16th drawing. The previous three winners did not play with the Power Play option, so those prizes were $50,000 each.

The holder of the winning ticket is encouraged to sign the back of it and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim the prize.