11 COVID-19 cases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to West Virginia Health and Human Resources, the Mountain State now has 11 cases of COVID-19.

Counties with positive cases include one in Jackson, two in Jefferson, one in Kanawha, two in Marshall, two in Mercer, one in Monongalia and two in Tucker.

More information can be found at WV DHHR Coronavirus Disease 2019.

