11 West Virginia counties red on state’s alert system

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Eleven counties in the Mountain State are now red on the County Alert System Map.

West Virginia County Alert System as of 10 a.m. Dec. 3, 2020 (Photo: WV Department of Health and Human Resources)

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Wyoming, Wayne, Mason, Wirt, Wood, Marshall, Ohio, Barbour, Grant, Mineral and Berkeley counties are all listed as red on the map.

Jefferson, Morgan, Hampshire, Hardy, Preston, Pocahontas, Nicholas, Boone, Putnam, Cabell, Ritchie, Tyler, Wetzel, Brooke and Hancock are orange on the map, and Pleasants, Doddridge, Harrison, Taylor, Kanawha and Fayette counties are gold. All other counties are listed as yellow or green.

Health officials also say 11 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 789 deaths.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 86-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 56-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year-old male from Marshall County, an 81-year-old male from Marshall County, a 91-year-old female from Boone County, a 77-year-old male from Hancock County, a 51-year-old male from Wood County, an 87-year-old male from Mineral County, a 79-year-old female from Mineral County, an 85-year-old male from Greenbrier County, and a 73-year-old female from Cabell County.

West Virginia COVID-19 update as of 10 a.m. Dec. 3, 2020 (Photo: WV Department of Health and Human Resources)

As of 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, health officials confirmed 1,120 new COVID-19 cases. The state has recorded 51,025 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 17,428 remain active and 32,808 West Virginians have recovered. 624 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus, with 169 in the ICU and 89 on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 1,163,674 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19, with a current daily percent positivity rate of 6.94%, according to the WV DHHR. The cumulative percent positiviry rate is 3.73%.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (473), Berkeley (3,551), Boone (690), Braxton (132), Brooke (737), Cabell (3,119), Calhoun (82), Clay (132), Doddridge (130), Fayette (1,203), Gilmer (214), Grant (418), Greenbrier (571), Hampshire (381), Hancock (825), Hardy (339), Harrison (1,563), Jackson (724), Jefferson (1,471), Kanawha (5,931), Lewis (259), Lincoln (447), Logan (1,100), Marion (969), Marshall (1,329), Mason (558), McDowell (641), Mercer (1,401), Mineral (1,415), Mingo (1,008), Monongalia (3,459), Monroe (390), Morgan (310), Nicholas (389), Ohio (1,693), Pendleton (115), Pleasants (111), Pocahontas (235), Preston (706), Putnam (2,095), Raleigh (1,703), Randolph (762), Ritchie (186), Roane (194), Summers (282), Taylor (375), Tucker (159), Tyler (156), Upshur (534), Wayne (1,096), Webster (70), Wetzel (445), Wirt (127), Wood (2,823), Wyoming (797).

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing daily events are scheduled for today at the following locations:

December 3, 2020

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Rainelle Medical Center, Midland Trail Health Center, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Union Education Complex, School at Mt. Storm, 52 Tiger Drive, Mt. Storm, WV

Hampshire County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (at the dining hall)

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, HCEAA Building, 17940 State Route 55, Baker, WV

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Schoenbaum Center, 1701 5 th Avenue, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Avenue, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Man Fire Department (Administration Building), 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, RC Byrd Locks and Dam, Apple Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 2 nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent) 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Matewan Fire Department, 306 McCoy Alley, Matewan, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley Baptist Church (Family Life Center), 172 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Ellenboro Fire Department, 103 East Washington Avenue, Ellenboro, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike, Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Matheny Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional free testing events will be held Friday, Dec. 4 in Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Grant, Hampshire, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties, health officials say.