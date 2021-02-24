Countdown to Tax Day
12k Appalachian Power customers remain without service

West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Appalachian Power says they have made “good progress” in restoring power to customers who lost power during the ice storms that hit the state Feb. 11 and Feb. 15.

Due to the back-to-back ice storms, outages peaked at 97,000 customers without power. Today, fewer than 12,000 customers remain without service. Officials say all stations and circuits, as well as most three-phase service have now been restored.

Most service is expected to be restored by Friday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m.

The company is now turning its focus on repairing the smaller outages affecting fewer customers. A workforce of about 2,500 workers, including approximately 400 line crews, 200 tree trimming crews, as well as assessors, crew guides, flaggers and safety personnel are restoring power in the six counties hit hardest by the storms. Those counties include Cabell, 3,430 customers without power; Jackson, 447 customers; Lincoln, 914; Mason, 1,242; Putnam, 1,123; and Wayne, 5,475.

According to Appalachian Power’s assessment teams, an estimated 600 broken poles and approximately 2,400 spans of wire will need to be replaced to restore service to all customers. Officials say drones continue to uncover more damage from downed wires and transformers to broken and splintered cross arms, poles, transmission towers and other equipment.

The company has identified around 1,080 outages where repairs will be needed before power can be restored. Only six of those affect more than 100 customers with the rest affecting only a few customers each.

Estimates for restoration times are available at AppalachianPower.com, the Appalachian Power app, or through text and email alerts.

