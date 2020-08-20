13 News Now webcast, Thursday, Aug. 20: Live at 9 p.m. EST

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)  WATCH LIVE: 13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST. You can stream it live here.

13 News Now brings you the latest headlines and current weather from the tri-state area.

Here are the top three trending stories Thursday evening on WOWK:

  1. Winter predictions start in August with Old Farmer’s Almanac
  2. Teenager charged with rape of 13-year-old girl
  3. West Virginia confirms first case of COVID-19 related illness in children

