13 News Now webcast, Thursday, Aug. 20: Live at 9 p.m. EST

INSTITUE, WV (WOWK) - There are now 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the West Virginia State University campus since school resumed last week.

Students on campus say they feel the university does have a handle on the situation, but there's no such thing as too many precautions.

Interim Provost for Academic Affairs Scott Woodard says the university is doing all it can to control the spread.

“We are taking care of all the social distancing norms - we're requiring everyone to wear masks, there's hand sanitizing stations everywhere and we have inserted PPE into the classroom environment," Scott Woodard, Provost for Academic Affairs said.

All 10 people were in close contact with each other and are currently quarantining. They must test negative for the virus before returning to campus.

“We're deep cleaning the campus on a regular basis, with electrostatic cleaning, so we feel we have a handle on things and the situation as things stand right now,” Woodard said.

Some students say the university is doing its best with COVID-19 practices, but more could be done.

“As far as wiping down the classrooms, I think they should supply Lysol wipes to be able to wipe down your chairs and tables,” Julia Minor, student said.

In an email to 13 News, one concern was mentioned that the cases stem from the football team.Right now, there are no official athletic practices, but that does not stop students from doing their own thing.

“We do condition by ourselves alone, so the coaches have no part in that at all, we go to Shawnee and just condition on the field,” Quentin Moody, Student and Football Player said. “No matter how hard they try, students are going to go out and do what they want and go to these clubs, parties and bring the COVID back here."