13 News Now webcast, Thursday, Aug. 20: Live at 9 p.m. EST

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — WATCH LIVE: 13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST. You can stream it live here.
13 News Now brings you the latest headlines and current weather from the tri-state area.
Here are the top three trending stories Thursday evening on WOWK:
- Winter predictions start in August with Old Farmer’s Almanac
- Teenager charged with rape of 13-year-old girl
- West Virginia confirms first case of COVID-19 related illness in children
Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.