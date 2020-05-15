13 things to do this weekend (May 15th – May 17th)

(WOWK) – The current COVID-19 pandemic has many events being canceled, but this week we’ll be bringing you 13 different State Parks that you can visit this weekend! Just remember to continue to practice social distancing and follow the CDC guidelines. As always, Happy Weekend! 🙂

1.) Babcock State Park



Photo Courtesy: Joey Stipek

This state park is found at 486 Babcock Rd, Danese, WV 25831.

With beautiful streams, dense forests, and picturesque mountains, Babcock State Park should not be missed. This park has many features such as cabins, campsites, a small lake, and picnic shelters. All of the features of the park offer a unique experience. Many recreational sports activities can be done here including hiking and rafting.

2.) Kanawha State Forest

This state park is found at 7420 Kanawha State Forest Dr, Charleston, WV 25314.

A wonderful recreational area, Kanawha State Forest covers an area of 9300 acres and is found close to Kanawha Valley. Now labeled as a state park, the area is under the aegis of West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. One can spend some quality time with their friends and family as they get lost in the wilderness.

3.) Coopers Rock State Forest

This state park is found at 61 Country Line Dr., Bruceton Mills, WV 26525.

Minutes away from the Morgantown center, you can enjoy a peaceful oasis at the Coopers Rock State Forest. This state park not only allows serene and undisturbed vistas of Cheat Lake but also lets you engage in a bit of adventure. The park has nature trails, bird watching opportunities, and fishing activities for you to enjoy.

4.) Pipestem Resort State Park

This state park is found at 3405 Pipestem Dr., Pipestem, WV 25979.

The Pipestem Resort State Park is an eminent State Park located in the southwestern part of West Virginia, precisely at the border of Summers and Mercer Counties. The park itself is a mammoth site on a land cover of 4,050 acres. The site established in 1963, although public viewing was made available starting in 1967. The nature center at the park is a superb highlight of the site. The center is open throughout the year and promises to be a stellar visiting locate.

5.) Sky Meadows State Park

This park is found at 11012 Edmonds Ln., Delaplane, VA 20144.

This spot is visited by locals and tourists alike for the wonderful activities it offers. Sky Meadows State Park is easily accessible by all. Donated by Paul Mellon in 1975, the land gradually developed into what it is today; a beautiful park and recreational center. Activities like horse-riding, nature trails, fishing, and hunting take place here. Sky Meadows is the most sought after picnic spot.

6.) Pricketts Fort State Park

This state park is found at 88 State Park Road Fairmont, West Virginia 26554.

Prickett’s Fort State Park is a great place to enjoy a day out with friends and family. With plenty of recreational activities to keep you busy, the park offers everything from fishing on the Monongahela River to exploring the nature trail with interpretive stations. Take a boat ride on a summer afternoon and bask in the natural beauty of your surroundings at the park.

7.) Blackwater Falls State Park

This state park is found at 1584 Blackwater Lodge Rd, Davis, WV 26260.

Located in the Allegheny Mountains in West Virginia, the Blackwater Falls is a 62-foot cascade in the center of the Blackwater Falls State Park. The Blackwater River starts its rugged course somewhere in the Canaan valley before entering the Blackwater Canyon. The river gives a picturesque view that you find in many posters and calendars. The river gets its name because of its tannic acid content that darkens the water. Blackwater lodge, cabins, and restaurant are open year-round offering conference facilities and various facilities.

8.) Tu-Endie-Wei State Park

This state park is found at #1 Main Street, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

Located at the confluence of the Kanawha and Ohio rivers in Point Pleasant, Tu-Endie-Wei State Park is home to an 84-foot granite monument commemorating the frontiersmen who fought and died in the 1774 Battle of Point Pleasant. The name “Tu-Endie-Wei” is a Wyandotte word meaning “point between two waters.” Tu-Endie-Wei is a historical park open year-round. The park’s Mansion House and facilities are open May 1 until the first weekend of October.

9.) Hawks Nest State Park

This state park is found at 49 Hawks Nest Park RD, Ansted, WV 25812.

Hawks Nest State Park is a 270-acre recreational area with a nature museum, aerial tramway, jetboat rides, hiking trails, and one of the most challenging whitewater boating waterways in the nation. Its 31-room lodge offers luxurious rooms, dining and spacious conference and meeting facilities. Located just 10 miles north of the New River Gorge Bridge, Hawks Nest is known for its scenic overlook, which provides a bird’s eye view of the rugged New River Gorge National River below.

10.) Berkley Springs State Park

This state park is found at 2 S. Washington St., Berkeley Springs, WV 25411.

Located in the center of historic Berkeley Springs, Berkeley Springs State Park is home to a mineral spa that has been in use since colonial times. The park is renowned for its warm spring water, which flows at a constant temperature of 74.3 degrees. The park’s Old Roman and Main bathhouses offer a wide selection of spa services, including massages, saunas, baths, and showers.

Note: Spa services are temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

11.) Canaan Valley Resort State Park

This state park is found at 230 Main Lodge Rd, Davis, WV 26260.

Located on a high plateau in the Allegheny Mountains, Canaan Valley Resort State Park is a beautiful four-season destination. This mountain retreat is home to unparalleled natural beauty and recreational activities. Canaan Valley is a major golf and ski resort and one of West Virginia’s largest state parks. The park has a full-service lodge, cabins, and campgrounds. Canaan Valley has been named one of America’s Best Parks by Arthur Frommer’s magazine and has been listed among the 50 Great Places to Stay by Washingtonian Magazine.

12.) Audra State Park

This state park is found at 8397 Audra Park Rd, Buckhannon, WV 26201.

Audra State Park is a heavily wooded area bisected by the Middle Fork River located in southwestern Barbour County and a portion of Upshur County. Each year, visitors are drawn to the natural beauty of the Middle Fork and its surroundings. The park offers opportunities for hiking, camping and family picnics. This park is an ideal destination for families who enjoy the outdoors. The clear, clean water of the Middle Fork River and the rock overhang of the Alum Cave offer picture-perfect backdrops.

13.) Chief Logan State Park

This state park is found at 1000 Conference Center Drive, Logan WV 25601, Logan, WV 25601.

Surrounded by the beautiful mountains of southern West Virginia, Chief Logan State Park is a 4,000-acre haven with lodging, conference facilities, campgrounds, hiking trails and a variety of outdoor activities and attractions. Chief Logan State Park is one of the most visited facilities in the West Virginia State Parks System.

