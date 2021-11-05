13-year-old boy struck by mail truck

The Huntington Police Department says a 13-year-old boy was struck by a mail truck Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

The incident happened on Virginia Avenue in front of Adams Landing in West Huntington after the boy stepped in front of a large U.S. Mail truck, according to police.

His condition is not known at this time and there is no word on how the incident occurred.