All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

13-year-old boy struck by mail truck

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Huntington Police Department says a 13-year-old boy was struck by a mail truck Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department says a 13-year-old boy was struck by a mail truck Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

The incident happened on Virginia Avenue in front of Adams Landing in West Huntington after the boy stepped in front of a large U.S. Mail truck, according to police.

His condition is not known at this time and there is no word on how the incident occurred.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS