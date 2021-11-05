13-year-old boy struck by mail truck

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department says a 13-year-old boy was struck by a mail truck Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
The incident happened on Virginia Avenue in front of Adams Landing in West Huntington after the boy stepped in front of a large U.S. Mail truck, according to police.
His condition is not known at this time and there is no word on how the incident occurred.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.