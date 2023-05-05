MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A family is selling their massive Morgantown home that was built with intention behind every custom detail. Although it’s right in town, many Morgantown residents might not even know it exists, hidden away only a few minutes from the hospital.

Dr. Nabil Jabbour had the home built for his family starting in 1999 with the goal of entertaining up to hundreds of people at a time. Everything from the floor plan, to the windows, to the heat system were created specifically for the Jabbour family’s needs based on design ideas that Dr. Jabbour scribbled down on napkins.

The home boasts a total of five bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms with multiple designated entertaining spaces, from an indoor pool area, to multiple game rooms, to an “indoor patio” with a grill, perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining.

It also has garage space for up to six cars, a designated gym area by the pool and two laundry rooms.

Jabbour told 12 News that every element in the home was designed intentionally. In the entryway, the custom window depicting earth was designed based on Jabbour’s sketches, a lifted area was made specifically to house the family heirloom mini grand piano, and a mezzanine overlooking the main living room was meant to serve at a theater where musicians could perform without needing to use a mic.

The kitchen was designed based off Jabbour’s wife’s requests. She wanted it to be centrally located within the home and have lots of natural light, which Jabbour said was not an easy feat in such a large house. Strategic windows had to be added on each room off the kitchen to provide natural light; the design allows the kitchen to get natural light from four sides through the dining room, enclosed porch, living room and family room.

It also has an illuminating ceiling, a giant pantry, a built-in breakfast nook and a hidden pocket door to separate it from the dining room when needed.

Upstairs, an entire wing of the home was designed specifically for the Jabbour children, and the kids made design choices within their own space, including the bright orange walls in the kids living room area and the unique arches and steps in his two sons’ bedrooms. There is also a “kids guest room” in the wing for when other children came to stay at the house.

The kids "Nintendo Room" has a place for a game console build into the side of the bar as well as a fridge and microwave for snacks Jabbour's son specifically requested this unique half dome over his bed; the contractors had a lot of trouble building it so Jabbour made a model to show them how to do it Jabbour's other son wanted the step in his room to look like a guitar to reflect his interest in music Both bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms

The master bedroom is massive and has built-in and custom furniture, his and hers walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom.

Natural light was very important to the Jabbours when building their home. All but two rooms (other than bathrooms) in the home have direct natural light, even an interior bedroom; Jabbour requested that a one way mirror be added to the guest bedroom so that even though it doesn’t technically have any windows, it still gets direct sunlight. The home also gets views of every sunrise and sunset, no matter the time of year.

The "window" in this guest room is actually a one-way mirror that looks out to the earth window in the entryway

The basement was designed to house large youth group meetings of up to hundreds of people and is connected to the pool room to serve as a bathhouse so that visiting swimmers don’t have to walk through the house. It has a large meeting room, game room, recording studio and its own laundry room.

A few things that Jabbour told 12 News that you might not know from the listing are:

Every single bathtub is jetted

Every single light switch has a built in dimming feature

The pool area has a heating and humidity system so that it can be used all year round

The basement and pool room are on a separate heating and cooling system from the rest of the house so the main home doesn’t smell like chlorine

All the windows and utilities are upgraded to be energy efficient

One end of the pool is diving regulation at 10 feet deep

The custom stone art piece in the entryway was made specifically for the house and was shipped across the world in one piece (somehow without being damaged)

The first thing you see when you walk in the front door

Main laundry room

The home is being sold by auction through Joe R. Pyle Auctions based in Shinnston. Online bidding is now open and will close on Wednesday, June 14 at 5 p.m. Jabbour said that he is open to negotiating about furniture that can be included with the sale of the home.

If you are interested in seeing the home, you can contact Jordan Kiger with Joe R. Pyle Auctions at 724-998-5810 or jordan@joerpyleauctions.com. Visiting the home is by appointment only.

To see the full listing or to make a bid on the property, visit the Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service website. As of publication, the highest bid was $175,000, but secondary listing sites like Zillow have the price listed at $1,199,000.