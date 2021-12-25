Mason County officials: 911 trunk line issues impact 14 counties

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management posted on Facebook on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, that there are issues with their 911 trunk lines in the area.

Alan Miles, Director of Mason County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, tells 13 News that this is affecting 14 counties and that redundancies in place are operational.

The Facebook post says if you are dialing 911, there is a possibility the call will be picked up by a surrounding county’s center. It says to give information to them as you would for Mason County dispatchers and the information will be received and dealt with accordingly.

Their Facebook post says if you cannot reach a center by dialing 911, dial 740-466-3126. This is the number for Gallia County, OH center and they say that their centers are aware of the situation.

Alan Miles also tells us that trunk lines are what dispatchers use to get your information when calling 911, including location.

