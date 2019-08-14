14 fire departments receive grants from West Virginia American Water

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia American Water announced the recipients of their Firefighting Support Grant Program on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019. This is the sixth year the company has sent assistance to help local fire departments across the mountain state.

In 2019, the program provided $12,000 that was divided between 14 departments in seven counties. The grants help the firefighters buy emergency gear, life-saving equipment, training materials, and essential firefighting apparatus.

“West Virginia American Water is proud to once again award fire departments across the state with grants that will upgrade equipment and improve safety operations,” said Rob Burton, West Virginia American Water president. “This program is another way we can show appreciation for those who serve in our local fire departments and protect the communities where our customers and employees live and work.”

Employees at West Virginia American Water chose the grant recipients. Here is a look at the selected organizations:

Cabell County

Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department – $850 for a cordless cut-off saw kit

– $850 for a cordless cut-off saw kit Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department – $915.84 for three fire fighter helmets

Fayette County

Ansted Fire Department – $814 for hose equipment

– $814 for hose equipment Fayetteville Fire Department – $500 for smoke detectors

– $500 for smoke detectors Oak Hill Fire Department – $1,000 for radios

Kanawha County

Charleston Fire Department – $994.25 for a ladder and safety ropes

– $994.25 for a ladder and safety ropes Dunbar Fire Department – $999 for a drone to help with crime scene or traffic collision investigation, search for missing persons and provide visual support during tactical operations or area security during major events

– $999 for a drone to help with crime scene or traffic collision investigation, search for missing persons and provide visual support during tactical operations or area security during major events West Side Volunteer Fire Department – $860 for two pagers with chargers.

Logan County

Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department – $1,000 for hydrant and hose equipment

Mercer County

Bluefield Fire Department – $756.33 for a gas detection monitor

Putnam County

Bancroft Volunteer Fire Department – $1,000 for two radios and chargers

– $1,000 for two radios and chargers Eleanor Volunteer Fire Department – $882.97 for a cordless combo kit and sockets

Summers County