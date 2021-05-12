14 new COVID-19 deaths reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 14 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,748 throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 62-year-old male from Putnam County, a 91-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 55-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 71-year-old female from Marion County, an 84-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 44-year-old male from Mercer County, a 58-year-old female from Mineral County, a 59-year-old male from Ohio County, an 86-year-old female from Wood County, a 40-year-old male from Harrison County, an 80-year-old male from Ohio County, an 88-year-old female from Wetzel County, and a 97-year-old male from Pendleton County.

The WV DHHR also reports 340 new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 157,215 cases reported since the pandemic began. Health officials say a total of 1,235 variant cases have been confirmed in the state, with cases of the U.K. Variant now at 1,001. The total also includes five cases of the South African Variant, three cases of the Brazilian Variant and 226 cases of the California Variant.

West Virginia’s active cases are continuing to decline with 6,716 cases remaining active. Of those cases, hospitalizations are slightly increasing with 264 West Virginians currently in the hospital with the virus. Health officials say 90 patients are in the ICU and 34 are on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 2,808,501 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.03% and a cumulative rate of 5.13%. A total of 147,751 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 819,245 West Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 683,949 people have been fully vaccinated.

According to the state’s County Alert System map, no counties are in red for the second day in a row. Counties in orange on the map include Logan, Putnam, Jackson, Wirt, Calhoun, Braxton, Nicholas, Wetzel, Hampshire, and Berkeley.

The map lists Mingo, Wayne, Lincoln, Boone, Raleigh, Mercer, Greenbrier, Randolph, Gilmer, Tyler, Marshall, Marion, Morgan and Jefferson counties as gold. Hancock, Pleasants, Ritchie, Doddridge, Harrison, Roane, Kanawha, Clay, Fayette, Wyoming and McDowell counties are in yellow.

The remaining 20 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,434), Berkeley (12,375), Boone (2,035), Braxton (929), Brooke (2,196), Cabell (8,691), Calhoun (338), Clay (501), Doddridge (597), Fayette (3,438), Gilmer (854), Grant (1,278), Greenbrier (2,801), Hampshire (1,825), Hancock (2,804), Hardy (1,528), Harrison (5,724), Jackson (2,121), Jefferson (4,608), Kanawha (14,949), Lewis (1,195), Lincoln (1,472), Logan (3,123), Marion (4,442), Marshall (3,453), Mason (2,003), McDowell (1,568), Mercer (4,831), Mineral (2,856), Mingo (2,574), Monongalia (9,196), Monroe (1,135), Morgan (1,178), Nicholas (1,698), Ohio (4,211), Pendleton (702), Pleasants (882), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,872), Putnam (5,153), Raleigh (6,777), Randolph (2,601), Ritchie (707), Roane (632), Summers (821), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (527), Tyler (713), Upshur (1,870), Wayne (3,094), Webster (487), Wetzel (1,339), Wirt (425), Wood (7,767), Wyoming (1,994).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM– 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit WV DHHR website.