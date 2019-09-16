14-year-old arrested for social media threat to shoot up school

The unnamed 14-year-old was taken to the Vicki Douglas juvenile detention center.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A high school student was arrested after making a Snapchat post threatening to shoot up a Berkeley County school on Monday.

Investigators say the unidentified 14-year-old boy made posts on Snapchat to shoot up the unnamed school on Sunday, one in which he waved a firearm around to another student, who then alerted her parents.

The juvenile was taken to the Vicki Douglas Juvenile Detention Center in Martinsburg and is facing charges of terroristic threats.

“He admitted that he did something stupid, but was otherwise very quiet and cooperative with us,” said Deputy Chelsea Musser.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

Berkeley County Schools responded in a statement: