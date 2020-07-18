14-year-old boy still missing from Hampshire County

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the disappearance of a 14-year-old boy last seen in Augusta.

Jonathan Adams, a resident of Connecticut, has been visiting family in Hampshire County since March. He was last seen on July 11 at approximately 11 p.m. at his family’s home in Augusta. According to police, his family noticed him missing the next morning at approximately 6:30 a.m.

It is not believed that he is possession of any cellular phone or electronic devices.

The family is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts and finding of Jonathan.

The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with any information to contact them at 304-822-3894. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the sheriff’s office website at www.hampshirecountysheriffwv.com.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories