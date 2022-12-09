UPDATE 12/8/2022, 9:00 P.M.— Officials with the AWARE Foundation of Virginia confirmed to 13 News’ Beckley affiliate 59News that Kierra Jackson was found deceased Thursday evening.

No further details are being released at this time.

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A $5,000 reward was offered for any information that helps find a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Princeton.

According to the Princeton Police Department, Kierra Jackson was last seen wearing white sweatpants and an Under Armour hoodie.

Jackson is 5’9″, 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, multiple piercings, and clear glasses.

Chief Tim Gray with the Princeton Police Department said the department is actively searching for her.

Anyone with information should contact the Princeton Police Department at 304-487-5000.