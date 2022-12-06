PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A 14-year-old girl was reported missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Princeton.

According to the Princeton Police Department, Kierra Jackson was last seen wearing white sweatpants and an Under Armour hoodie.

Jackson is 5’9″, 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, multiple piercings, and clear glasses.

Chief Tim Gray with the Princeton Police Department said the department is actively searching for her.

Anyone with information should contact the Princeton Police Department at 304-487-5000.