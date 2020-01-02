14th Anniversary of Sago Mine Disaster

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — It has been 14 years since one of West Virginia’s worst mining disasters. On January 2, 2006, a methane gas explosion at the Sago Mine in Upshur County, W.Va., claimed the lives of 12 miners, but one miner, Randal McCloy Jr., was eventually rescued.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D) issued the following statement on the 14th anniversary of the disaster:

“Fourteen years ago, twelve coal miners went to work at the Sago mine and never returned to their families. After that tragedy, I joined all West Virginians as we grieved with the coal miners’ families and loved ones. Today and every day since that horrible disaster, my thoughts are with those who lost a loved one that day. After the Sago disaster, West Virginia passed historic legislation to improve safety standards for our coal miners who power America. Today’s anniversary is a reminder that our coal miners health, safety, and security must continue to be our highest priority. I remain committed to ensuring no family has to suffer this unimaginable loss ever again and continue to keep the coal miners’ families in my thoughts.”

