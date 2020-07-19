15-year-old girl missing from Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police are searching for a 15-year-old Lincoln County girl after she was last seen in an unknown vehicle heading toward Kanawha County.
Caitlyn Marie Hamilton, 15, from the Glenwood area of Mason County was last seen at approximately 1 a.m., Sunday, July 19 leaving a residence on Falls Creek Road near Tornado.
She was seen leaving in an unknown vehicle with an unknown person(s) headed toward Kanawha County.
She is believed to still be in the Tornado and Saint Albans area but has not contacted any friends or family members since her disappearance.
Authorities ask anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to contact TFC. M. C. McMillian II of the West Virginia State Police Hamlin Detachment, or contact their local 911 center.
