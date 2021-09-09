16 WV businesses will receive USDA grant funding

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced they are investing $464 million to build or improve renewable energy infrastructure to help rural communities in 48 states. West Virginia will receive $177,817 in grant funding for 16 businesses.

“I am pleased that USDA Rural Development can assist sixteen rural West Virginia businesses to install renewable energy systems and make energy efficient improvements to their operations. Through these actions, rural businesses can lower energy costs and help create a cleaner environment for rural West Virginia,” said USDA Rural Development Acting West Virginia State Director Alan L. Harris.

USDA is financing $129 million of these investments through the Rural Energy for America Program and $335 million of these investments through the Electric Loan Program.



The following businesses in the Mountain State have been selected to receive the grant:

Red House Farm, located in Bunker Hill, received a grant of $10,633

Opossum Creek Retreat, in Victor, received a grant of $19,041

Rolling Thunder Vegetable Preserve, in Montrose, received a grant of $4,087

Kreinik Manufacturing Co. Inc., in Parkersburg, received a grant of $4,694

Silver Mist Stables, in Jane Lew, received a grant of $4,200

Sogefi, USA Inc. in Prichard, received a grant of $14,984

Thinkstone Cellars Inc., in Elizabeth, received a grant of $6,125

Pop’s in Glenwood LLC., in Glenwood, received a grant of $11,304

Mustain Farms Inc., in Sinks Grove, received a grant of $9,500

Atlantic Wallace LLC., in White Sulpher Springs, received a grant of $7,719

3D Construction Properties LLC., in Parkersburg, received a grant of $18,225

Pitsenbarger Farms, in Franklin, received a grant of $19,875

Swiftees LLC., in Ripley, received a grant of $7,864

121 West Washington LLC., in Charles Town, received a grant of $19,934

Appalachian Holiday Family Sales LLC., in Cowen, received a grant of $12,388

Zazen LLC., in Morgantown, received a grant of $7,244

For more information on the REAP Program, contact Jesse Gandee, Acting Business & Cooperative Programs Director, at Office: 304-238-5655 or jesse.gandee@usda.gov.