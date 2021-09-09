16 WV businesses will receive USDA grant funding

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced they are investing $464 million to build or improve renewable energy infrastructure to help rural communities in 48 states. West Virginia will receive $177,817 in grant funding for 16 businesses.
“I am pleased that USDA Rural Development can assist sixteen rural West Virginia businesses to install renewable energy systems and make energy efficient improvements to their operations. Through these actions, rural businesses can lower energy costs and help create a cleaner environment for rural West Virginia,” said USDA Rural Development Acting West Virginia State Director Alan L. Harris.
USDA is financing $129 million of these investments through the Rural Energy for America Program and $335 million of these investments through the Electric Loan Program.
The following businesses in the Mountain State have been selected to receive the grant:
- Red House Farm, located in Bunker Hill, received a grant of $10,633
- Opossum Creek Retreat, in Victor, received a grant of $19,041
- Rolling Thunder Vegetable Preserve, in Montrose, received a grant of $4,087
- Kreinik Manufacturing Co. Inc., in Parkersburg, received a grant of $4,694
- Silver Mist Stables, in Jane Lew, received a grant of $4,200
- Sogefi, USA Inc. in Prichard, received a grant of $14,984
- Thinkstone Cellars Inc., in Elizabeth, received a grant of $6,125
- Pop’s in Glenwood LLC., in Glenwood, received a grant of $11,304
- Mustain Farms Inc., in Sinks Grove, received a grant of $9,500
- Atlantic Wallace LLC., in White Sulpher Springs, received a grant of $7,719
- 3D Construction Properties LLC., in Parkersburg, received a grant of $18,225
- Pitsenbarger Farms, in Franklin, received a grant of $19,875
- Swiftees LLC., in Ripley, received a grant of $7,864
- 121 West Washington LLC., in Charles Town, received a grant of $19,934
- Appalachian Holiday Family Sales LLC., in Cowen, received a grant of $12,388
- Zazen LLC., in Morgantown, received a grant of $7,244
For more information on the REAP Program, contact Jesse Gandee, Acting Business & Cooperative Programs Director, at Office: 304-238-5655 or jesse.gandee@usda.gov.
