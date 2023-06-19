CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Looking for a way to spend West Virginia Day—June 20—in true West Virginia fashion? Here are 160 ideas.
- Watch “The Mothman Prophecies” movie
- Get in touch with Swiss heritage in Helvetia
- Get “ding dong ditched” by a Fairmont black bear
- Visit the main overlook at Coopers Rock State Forest
- Bike from Morgantown to Fairmont on the Marion County and Mon River trails
- Go to one of West Virginia’s drive-in movie theaters
- Purchase Fiesta Tableware for your dinner parties
- Take one of the state’s official scenic byways
- See the Chester Teapot
- Enjoy a brew at Mario’s Fishbowl in Morgantown
- Hike the Long Point Trail at Summersville Lake
- Take a walk at Valley Falls State Park
- Move a box turtle out of the road
- Catch crawdads in your backyard or local park
- Go catfishing in Cheat Lake
- Get a New York Strip Steak at Miklas Meat Market
- Enjoy black raspberry soft serve at Toni’s in Clarksburg
- Buy a piece of art at the Tamarack
- Listen to live music at the Purple Fiddle in Thomas
- Eat Mister Bee Potato Chips
- Drive over a historic covered bridge
- Play the Arnold Palmer Golf Course at Stonewall Resort
- Get a scenic view from “The Castle” at McColloch’s Leap
- Ride a house by moonlight with Triple C Outfitters in Berkeley Springs
- Try a slice of Dicarlos pizza
- Visit Independence Hall in Wheeling
- Get a photo of West Virginia’s State Capitol in Charleston
- Swim in a swimming hole at Audra State Park
- Watch West Virginia native Steve Harvey on Family Feud
- Tour the Mystery Hole in Fayette County
- Search for hellbender salamanders
- Play one of the video games set in West Virginia
- Stare in awe of Cathedral Falls
- Walk through the haunted Silver Run Tunnel on the North Bend Rail Trail
- Climb to Spruce Knob, West Virginia’s highest point
- Cook a recipe with ramps
- Catch a game of the “Beast of the East” Tournament in Wheeling
- Visit the reconstructed refuge fort at Pricketts Fort State Park
- Buy a tub of Custard Stand hotdog chili
- Take pictures of Calhoun County’s dark sky
- Make the official West Virginia birthday punch—To be announced June 20
- Go caving in Smoke Hole Caverns
- Take a stroll through historic Harpers Ferry
- Try a summer beer at a local brewery
- Bird watch at the West Virginia Botanical Garden in Morgantown
- Visit West Virginia’s landlocked lighthouse
- Order your free 2023 West Virginia Vacation Guide
- Learn about history at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
- Take a Biplane sky tour with the Wild Blue Adventure Company in Fayetteville
- Go riding at the Hatfield McCoy Trails
- See the Green Bank Telescope
- Zipline at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville
- Bake the official West Virginia birthday cake—Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake
- Take a mineral mountain bath at the Greenbrier Resort
- Go waterfall chasing with the West Virginia Waterfall Trail
- Go whitewater rafting at on the Gauley River
- Taste Hatfield and McCoy Moonshine, the “drink of the devil,” in Gilbert
- Enjoy a snack with West Virginia-made honey
- Go ghost hunting at the Moundsville penitentiary
- Go to one of the strangest-named places in the state
- Go to a West Virginia Dirty Birds game
- Stay a night at the Greenbrier Resort
- Try a unique West Virginia pizza topping
- Kayak down the Shenandoah River
- Play disc golf at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville
- Take a scenic chairlift ride at Canaan Valley
- Eat at one of the state’s most underrated restaurants
- Connect with cryptids at the Mothman Museum
- See if you could pass the WV permit driver test
- Visit a farmers market for locally grown produce
- Hike to the top of Seneca Rocks
- Brush up on West Virginia’s state symbols
- Trace your family history at the WVU downtown library
- Hike a section of the Appalachian Trail near Harpers Ferry
- Spend the night in a treehouse
- Learn to rock climb at Nelson Rocks
- Forage for blackberries
- Take a selfie at one of West Virginia’s state park swings
- Visit art galleries in Thomas
- Volunteer at your local animal shelter
- See the largest piece of cut lead crystal at the Oglebay Institute Glass Museum in Wheeling
- Catch a dirt track race at the Tyler County Speedway
- Eat or stay in the Blennerhassett Hotel in Parkersburg
- Get a milkshake at the Poky Dot
- Go dancing at 123 Pleasant Street in Morgantown
- Tour the West Virginia Oil and Gas Museum in Parkersburg
- Watch a show at the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling
- Go water skiing on Cheat Lake
- Treat yourself with products from Wild Mountain Soap Company
- Climb the Grave Creek Mound in Moundsville
- Take the Bridge Walk at the New River Gorge Bridge
- Listen to a concert by the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra
- Explore the Clay Center in Charleston
- Cry while watching “We Are Marshall”
- Take the ferry to Blennerhassett Island
- Hike the Endless Wall Trail along the New River
- Meet a sloth at the Oglebay Zoo
- Get your caffeine fix at one of the Stone Tower Brews locations
- Wear your West Virginia University gear
- Quiz yourself on WV history on the Department of Culture’s website
- Make Buckwheat cakes with locally-made maple syrup
- Picnic at Kanawha State Forest
- Be “Wild and Wonderful” with a taste of BrewKeepers
- Indulge at Holl’s Swiss Chocolatier in Parkersburg
- Stop by a nature center at your local state park
- Take a photo with T-Rex at the SMART Centre Market
- See the New Vrindaban Palace of Gold in Wheeling
- Hammock in the Dolly Sods Wilderness Area
- Try West Virginia’s #1 rated beer at Chestnut Brew Works
- Hop on the New Tygart Flyer in Elkins
- Read “Rocket Boys” by Homer Hickam
- Have a sushi roll at Yama in Morgantown
- Pay respects at the Grave Creek Mound
- Attend one of the West Virginia birthday celebrations happening in the state
- Ride around Wheeling on a Bird Scooter
- Plant native West Virginia flowers in your garden
- Catch a hockey game with the Wheeling Nailers
- Go mountain biking at Snowshoe Mountain
- Ride through the Festival of Lights at Oglebay
- Watch an independent or foreign movie at the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema in Charleston
- Take in the architecture of the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Wheeling
- Create an ornament for the 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree
- Swim at an adventure lake—Tygart or Pipestem
- Go primitive camping at New River Gorge National Park
- Star gaze at Watoga State Park
- Sip on some West Virginia-made wine
- Create a piece of West Virginia inspired art
- Walk the grounds of the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston
- Take a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad
- Ghost hunt at Lake Shawnee Amusement Park Dark Carnival
- Eat a pepperoni roll from your local bakery
- Stay at one of the top-rated Airbnbs in the state
- Head back home for the “Back Home Festival” in New Martinsville
- Bet on a greyhound race at one of West Virginia’s casinos
- Enjoy a Bonnie Bell’s cake or cookie in Nutter Fort
- Plan your stay at a West Virginia State Park (with a discount)
- Buy candy at Berdine’s—the oldest five and dime in the country
- Check out the Bigfoot Museum in Sutton
- Munch on a West Virginia hot dog below the slaw line
- Munch on a West Virginia hot dog above the slaw line
- Come face to face with the Philippi mummies
- Try a Tito’s “Sloppy Dog” in Wheeling
- Try venison for the first time—or thousandth time
- Go coyote hunting
- Walk across the Wheeling Suspension Bridge
- Eat authentic Italian food in Glen Elk
- Eat a Tudor’s biscuit
- Add a piece of Blenko Glass to your collection
- Pick your own berries at a u-pick farm
- Pick wildflowers
- Hydrobike on the Monongahela River
- Sip wine at Daniel Vineyards in Crab Orchard
- Go bird watching at Hawks Nest State Park
- Go to the beach at Bee Run Beach on Sutton Lake
- Sit down to dinner at the Wonder Bar Steakhouse in Clarksburg
- Eat a Coleman’s Fish Sandwich
- Make a late-night stop at the Donut Spot in Buckhannon
- Go fishing for a golden rainbow trout
- Float down the Tygart River
- Visit the 20-foot-tall coal miner statues of West Virginia
Although they are not all specifically on West Virginia Day, there are also several birthday parties taking place across the state, including one in Morgantown and one at the State Culture Center in Charleston.