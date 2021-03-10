168 unreported deaths in WV due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says more than 160 COVID-19 related deaths went unreported by 70 health care facilities around the state. State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad, M.D. says those facilities span across 30 counties.

“I don’t get this. I don’t get this…. That’s terrible,” Justice said.

#BREAKING WV DHHR learned that 70 health care facilities across the state have not reported all of the COVID related deaths that occurred at the facilities. @WOWK13News



WV Gov. Jim Justice believes its around 168 deaths. He calls in "unacceptable." @WOWK13News — Lily Bradley (@lbradleyTV) March 10, 2021

The governor says 168 deaths related to COVID-19, including some West Virginians who passed away at home, went previously unreported by hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living, hospice, and two from jail facilities that were transported to hospitals. At least half of that number is through hospitals, according to Justice and Amjad.

“I don’t know how our people could just let this go.” WV Gov. Jim Justice.

Amjad says the facilities did not follow the protocols for reporting COVID-19 related deaths, which were set in April 2020. She says the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources learned about these deaths when the death certificates started coming to the organization’s vital registration endpoint.

“Right now we are very disappointed that these facilities have not done this accurately,” Amjad said.

Amjad says the state will be reaching out to those facilities to help them facilitate the issue.

Justice says state health officials will be working to get to the bottom of the issue. The governor says he will read all of these deaths during his next briefing planned for Friday, March 12.