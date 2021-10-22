19 Charleston businesses awarded Small Business Investment Grants

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Ninteen businesses in the City of Charleston have been awarded funding through Small Business Investment Grants.
Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin says the funds awarded total $161,496. Since the pandemic began, the city has completed four previous cycles of grants where more than a total of $300,000 were awarded.
“We are thrilled to award over $160,000 in grant monies to small businesses throughout our Capital City,” Goodwin said. “Businesses will use these funds for construction projects, equipment, marketing and signage.”
The businesses receiving funding include:
- Baskin Robbins – $10,000
- Blue Ridge Art Corporation – $10,000
- Crescent Counseling Group, LLC – $3,600
- Danny’s BBQ Stand – $9,069.48
- Good Shepherd Child Development Center – $10,000
- Greater WV Dog Training – $6,100
- Kanawha City Yarn Company – $10,000
- Lee Street Lounge – $10,000
- Lee Street Parking, LLC – $5,708
- Leonoro’s – $10,000
- Petit Jewelry Design – $8,894.10
- Piggly Wiggly – $10,000
- Sharp Insurance Agency – $5,400
- Simon Painting Services – $9,754.42
- Sniviac – $8,760
- State Street Properties – $10,000
- TD Land Company, LLC – $10,000
- The S’waffle Shack – $10,000
- The Wine Shop – $4,300
The scoring committee that reviewed applications for the grant money says they looked for projects that would enhance the social or physical image of Charleston and help the business increase its current customer base or strengthen its sustainability.
