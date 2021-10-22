19 Charleston businesses awarded Small Business Investment Grants

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Ninteen businesses in the City of Charleston have been awarded funding through Small Business Investment Grants.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin says the funds awarded total $161,496. Since the pandemic began, the city has completed four previous cycles of grants where more than a total of $300,000 were awarded.

“We are thrilled to award over $160,000 in grant monies to small businesses throughout our Capital City,” Goodwin said. “Businesses will use these funds for construction projects, equipment, marketing and signage.”

The businesses receiving funding include:

Baskin Robbins – $10,000

Blue Ridge Art Corporation – $10,000

Crescent Counseling Group, LLC – $3,600

Danny’s BBQ Stand – $9,069.48

Good Shepherd Child Development Center – $10,000

Greater WV Dog Training – $6,100

Kanawha City Yarn Company – $10,000

Lee Street Lounge – $10,000

Lee Street Parking, LLC – $5,708

Leonoro’s – $10,000

Petit Jewelry Design – $8,894.10

Piggly Wiggly – $10,000

Sharp Insurance Agency – $5,400

Simon Painting Services – $9,754.42

Sniviac – $8,760

State Street Properties – $10,000

TD Land Company, LLC – $10,000

The S’waffle Shack – $10,000

The Wine Shop – $4,300

The scoring committee that reviewed applications for the grant money says they looked for projects that would enhance the social or physical image of Charleston and help the business increase its current customer base or strengthen its sustainability.