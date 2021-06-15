$1M winning MegaMillions ticket sold at Morgantown Kroger

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) — A winning MegaMillions ticket, worth $1 million, was purchased at the Kroger store on Suncrest Town Centre Drive, in Morgantown, according to a news release from the West Virginia Lottery.

The lucky ticket matched all five numbers for the Tuesday, June 8 drawing and was purchased with another play, worth $2, on the same play slip. The five numbers were 9, 22, 39, 41, and 54. This person did not match the Mega Ball or buy the multiplier.

The holder of the ticket is encouraged to sign the back of their ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim their prize.

MegaMillions tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Megaplier option that can increase your prize two to five times depending on the Megaplier number selected for each draw.

The next MegaMillions drawing will be held on Tuesday night.