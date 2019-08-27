$2.15 Million in Child Advocacy Center grants awarded across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, he has awarded $2,149,670 in Child Advocacy Center Grant Program Funds to 22 projects across the state. These funds are awarded to local non-profit Child Advocacy Centers to address the growing problem of child abuse and neglect. The recent awards are focused on a multi-disciplinary response to investigation, treatment, and prosecution of child abuse cases by providing services such as advocacy, education, forensic interviews, evaluations, and referrals.

The current Legislature re-appropriated funding to implement a system of child advocacy centers throughout the state. This funding is intended to provide grant relief to be passed through the Justice and Community Services section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services, to those child advocacy centers in need of supplemental financial assistance.

Funds were awarded to the following organizations: