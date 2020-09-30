$2.6 Million investment for water infrastructure improvements in Kenova

WASHINGTON (WOWK) – The city of Kenova will be awarded a $2.6 million grant from the Economic Development Administration to make water infrastructure improvements needed to advance business growth and economic development throughout the region.

Members of the Senate Appropriations Committee U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) say this EDA grant will also be matched with $966,000 in local funds and is expected to create 39 jobs, save 474 jobs, and generate $4.25 million in private investment.

This funding will help ensure future development in Wayne County by making critical improvements to water infrastructure along the Tolsia Highway. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Investing in West Virginia’s infrastructure is vital to boosting our regional economies and workforce, and I am pleased the EDA is yet again investing in our state. This funding will provide Kenova with the needed assistance to improve their water infrastructure, creating jobs and supporting our communities U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

