2 additional COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha Charleston Health Department announced two additional COVID-19 deaths today Thursday, Oct. 8; a 74-year-old female and a 78-year-old male bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 91.

There are 3,083 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 27 from Wednesday. Of those, 3,037 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases.

Active cases are at 998, the same as Wednesday. Recovered cases are at 1994, up 25 from Wednesday.

