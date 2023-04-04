Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. (Getty)

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested and another man has warrants pending for allegedly throwing an explosive device onto another person’s property and starting a fire.

According to the West Virginia State Police, law enforcement was alerted to two people who had allegedly thrown an explosive device onto another person’s property on Monday.

WVSP said that the call reported 56-year-old Hobert Dial, of Branchland, and 37-year-old Brandon Rakes, of Ranger, allegedly threw the device.

Hobert Dial Booking Photo (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Division of Corrections & Rehabilitation)

Law enforcement searched Dial’s residence on Tuesday and found two Improvised Explosive Devices, or IEDs, and bulk explosives in the residence, according to WVSP.

The West Virginia State Police said in a press release that Dial was arrested and charged with two counts of illegal possession of destructive devices and destructive materials. He is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

Warrants are pending for Rakes, according to the West Virginia State Police.