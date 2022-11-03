FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Fairmont Police Department announced Wednesday evening that two people have been charged with first degree murder stemming from an incident that took place on Oct. 23.

On Oct. 23, the Fairmont Police Department responded to 1012 Short Ave in Fairmont to a report of a suspicious death, 12 News first reported on Oct. 24. The victim was 28-year-old Sean Gardiner from Detroit, Michigan, according to police.

Shekea Fox (Courtesy: Fairmont Police Department)

On Oct. 25, officers with the Fairmont Police Department arrested 33-year-old Shekea Fox and charged her with accessory to murder after the fact because she allegedly had the victim’s bloody phone in her possession. In the criminal complaint for Fox’s accessory to murder charge, police described the brutality of the victim’s death, saying they “observed a large amount of blood” in the residence on Short Ave, as well as “blood splatter on the walls and ceilings of the foyer.”

Naquan Warren (Courtesy: Fairmont Police Department)

On Nov. 2, Shekea Fox as well as Naquan Warren, 32, were arrested and charged with first degree murder. No other information was given Wednesday’s release.

Warren is being held without bond at the North Central Regional Jail; Fox is also being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

