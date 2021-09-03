Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

2 dead in Kanawha County crash

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people have died after a crash in northeastern Kanawha County.

The crash was reported just after 6 p.m. on Thorofare Road at Bethmont Drive.

Dispatchers say the crash involved a motorcycle and a truck and that two people have died.

The roadway will remain shut down for an unknown period of time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS