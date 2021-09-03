2 dead in Kanawha County crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people have died after a crash in northeastern Kanawha County.

The crash was reported just after 6 p.m. on Thorofare Road at Bethmont Drive.

Dispatchers say the crash involved a motorcycle and a truck and that two people have died.

The roadway will remain shut down for an unknown period of time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.