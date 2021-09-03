2 dead in Kanawha County crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people have died after a crash in northeastern Kanawha County.
The crash was reported just after 6 p.m. on Thorofare Road at Bethmont Drive.
Dispatchers say the crash involved a motorcycle and a truck and that two people have died.
The roadway will remain shut down for an unknown period of time.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
