FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man and a woman are facing charges after deputies say they stole a woman’s phone and laptop after physically beating her, then left her on the side of the interstate.

According to deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, on Jan. 9, two individuals “did participate” … “in the physical beating and extraction from the vehicle owned by [a victim] on Interstate 79 near the 139 southbound mile marker.”

Anthony Sprouse

Those two individuals were identified as Anthony Sprouse, 19, and Kaylee Reese, 20, and during the incident, they “physically assaulted, removed and dragged the victim away from her car on the shoulder of the interstate,” deputies said.

At that point, Sprouse and Reese “drove [the victim’s] vehicle away from the scene of the assault while leaving the victim lying on the side of the interstate,” according to the complaint.

Kaylee Reese

Later, Sprouse and Reese removed the victim’s Apple Mac Book and iPhone from the vehicle and “taken and stored in [a residence in] Fairmont”; the phone was later recovered by using a location tracking application, deputies said.

Once taken into custody, deputies photographed Sprouse’s hands, which “had injuries,” and Reese also “had injuries to her hands as well,” according to the complaint.

The victim “sustained multiple injuries to her face, hands, legs, and feet as well as any other injuries consistent with being left in approximate 35-degree wet weather conditions without a coat or shoes,” deputies said.

As a result of the incident, Sprouse and Reese have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, assault during the commission of a felony, and first-degree robbery. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.