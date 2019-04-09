West Virginia

2 fatally shot at West Virginia residence

Posted: Apr 09, 2019 02:03 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 09, 2019 05:05 PM EDT

BOOTHSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say two people have been fatally shot at residence in West Virginia.

Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin told news outlets a man died at the scene on Monday and a woman died after being taken to a local hospital. Austin said a third person in the residence was not injured and called 911. He said that person is not considered a suspect.

West Virginia State Police identified those who died as 58-year-old Kenneth Cottrell and 41-year-old Angela Bittinger.

No further information was immediately available.

