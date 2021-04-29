Countdown to Tax Day
2 injured in Kanawha County crash

West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been injured after a crash in Kanawha County Thursday evening.

The crash took place just after 6 p.m. on Coal River Road at North Road.

According to dispatchers, the crash is a head-on style crash with two injuries.

The severity of the injuries are unknown at this time. The roadway is closed until the scene is cleared.

Kanawha County EMS, West Side Volunteer Fire Department and Tornado Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

