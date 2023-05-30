2 people were injured in a shooting on Walmart Lane in Grafton on Memorial Day (WBOY image)

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were injured Monday after a shooting at a Grafton Walmart, according to Harrison and Taylor counties dispatchers. After the shooting, a multiple-county pursuit involving law enforcement started in Marion County.

Multiple crews responded to Walmart Lane in Grafton at approximately 1:57 p.m. for a call of a shooting. Harrison/Taylor 911 officials confirmed that a shooting did take place. Since the shooting, law enforcement in Taylor and Marion counties were in pursuit of a vehicle that was related to the shooting, Marion County 911 officials confirmed. As of 2:15 p.m., the pursuit was on W.Va. Route 310.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Grafton Police Department.

The Grafton Fire Department, Marion County EMS, Natural Resources Police, State Police Bridgeport, State Police Grafton, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Taylor County EMS all responded.

At this time, the number of suspects, victims and the extent of injuries is unknown.