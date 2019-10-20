2 killed in interstate accident in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) – Police say two people were killed in a fiery accident on Interstate 470 in Wheeling.
Wheeling police and fire spokesman Philip Stahl tells news outlets two tractor-trailers and an SUV were involved in the accident Saturday on Interstate 470 near Wheeling. One of the trucks was engulfed in flames.
The interstate was closed in both directions and reopened to traffic Sunday.
The victims’ identities were withheld pending the notification of relatives and the accident remains under investigation.
