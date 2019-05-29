$2 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 Million has been sold in West Virginia. The ticket, sold at the Pilot Flying J in Sutton, West Virginia, matched five numbers and only missed the Mega Ball number from the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019. The winner, or winners, also paid an extra dollar for the Megaplier option which doubled the prize from $1 million to $2 million.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night. The white balls were 9, 21, 34, 2 and 50, while the gold Mega Ball was 21. The jackpot now grows to an estimated $444 million (281.1 million cash option) for Friday night’s drawing.

Five tickets matched the five white balls from Tuesday night, however only two included the optional Megaplier, the ticket sold in Sutton and one that was sold in Virginia. The other three $1 million tickets were sold in California, Michigan, and New Jersey.

Mega Millions drawings are conducted every Tuesday and Friday. Tickets cost $2 and the Megaplier option can be added for an additional $1.

The winner is advised to sign the back of the ticket immediately and contact the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for information on how to claim.