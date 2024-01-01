BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Lottery announced Sunday that a Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Monongalia County.

The ticket was purchased at the Par Mar on Daybrooke Road in Blacksville, according to a press release, and matched all five numbers but not the Power Play.

The Powerball jackpot for New Year’s Day’s drawing has raised to $810 million with a cash value of $408.9 million, which is the fifth largest Powerball jackpot in history.

During the drawing on Saturday, more than 80 tickets across the country were worth $20,000 or more, the West Virginia Lottery said.

The next Powerball drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, New Year’s Day, and tickets can be purchased for $2, or $3 with the Power Play options from West Virginia Lotter retailers.