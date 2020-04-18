2 more COVID-19 related deaths in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5:00 p.m., on April 18, 2020, there are 825 positive COVID-19 cases, with 18 deaths in the Mountain State.

According to DHHR, the two additional deaths are an 83-year old man and an 88-year old woman, both affiliated with a nursing home in Jackson County.

“We grieve with these families during their time of loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Confirmed cases by county include four in Barbour, 107 in Berkeley, two in Boone, 1 in Braxton, three in Brooke, 30 in Cabell, four in Fayette, one in Grant, three in Greenbrier, six in Hampshire, seven in Hancock, three in Hardy, 29 in Harrison, 70 in Jackson, 60 in Jefferson, 111 in Kanawha, two in Lewis, one in Lincoln, eight in Logan, 42 in Marion, eight in Marshall, 11 in Mason, six in McDowell, eight in Mercer, eight in Mineral, two in Mingo, 84 in Monongalia, 4 in Monroe, eight in Morgan, three in Nicholas, 22 in Ohio, two in Pendleton, one in Pleasants, 10 in Preston, 14 in Putnam, seven in Raleigh, four in Randolph, two in Roane, one in Summers, five in Taylor, four in Tucker, three in Tyler, four in Upshur, 75 in Wayne, three in Wetzel, two in Wirt, 29 in Wood, and one in Wyoming.

