GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two more people are now facing charges in connection to the 2014 murder of Dee Ann Keene in Greenbrier County.

According to the indictment, Mitch Leo McCoy, 43, and Cynthia Terry-Justice, 51, were both charged with concealment of a dead body and accessory after the fact of murder in connection to the murder of Dee Ann Keene, for which Ronald McMillion was indicted for in February 2023.

The indictment stated around February 28, 2014, McCoy and Terry-Justice allegedly helped Ronald McMillion get rid of Dee Ann Keene’s body, while allegedly knowing he had “unlawfully” killed her, in order to help McMillion escape any consequences.

Mitch McCoy, Cynthia Terry-Justice, and Ronald McMillion are all currently being held in Southern Regional Jail.