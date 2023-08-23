CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two judicial vacancies in West Virginia have now been filled. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice appointed the two new judges today, Aug. 23, 2023.

According to the governor’s office, Michael Asbury Jr., will fill the first position, serving as judge to the 14th Judicial Circuit Court in Braxton, Clay, Webster and Gilmer counties. He replaces Judge Richard A. Facemire, who retired June 30, 2023.

Asbury owns his own law practice in Clay County, according to the governor’s office. He is a 2002 West Virginia State University graduate and a 2005 West Virginia University College of Law graduate.

The second position is being filled by Stephanie Abraham, who will serve as a judge in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court in Kanawha County, Justice says. She will replace Judge Duke Bloom, who retired June 30, 2023.

Justice’s office says Abraham has a career in civil litigation, corporate matters and representing government agencies, as well as school boards and county commissions. She has also served as a staff member to a U.S. Congressman and is a small-business owner, according to the governor’s office.

According to the governor’s office, Abraham is a 2000 Syracuse University graduate and a 2003 Maryland Law School graduate. She has also served on the Board of Governors at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, where she also taught business law.